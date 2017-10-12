Lufthansa A320
Lufthansa has signed a €210 million ($249 million) deal to take over a large part of bankrupt airberlin’s assets, including NIKI and regional carrier LGW, in a move that will give its low-cost Eurowings affiliate a boost. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told German newspaper Rheinische Post Oct. 12 the carrier expected to take over 81 aircraft, employ 3,000 people and invest a total of €1.5 billion or €500,000 per job saved in the deal. Airberlin filed for bankruptcy in ...
