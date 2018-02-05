Brussels Airlines A319
Lufthansa Group plans to replace Brussels Airlines’ top management over continuing disagreement on the airline’s strategic direction. According to industry sources, both Brussels CEO Bernard Gustin and CFO Jan de Raeymaeker will leave their positions. The decision will formally be made at a Feb. 5 board of directors meeting. It has so far been unclear who will replace them. The decision comes after years of fighting over the future direction of Brussels Airlines. Whereas ...
