Lufthansa Group is making a major shift to its regional airline portfolio that involves expanding Italian subsidiary Air Dolomiti. Air Dolomiti operates a fleet of 12 Embraer 195s, but that will more than double over the next four years to 26 aircraft. Air Dolomiti will receive nine Embraer 190s and five 195s from sister carrier Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa Group’s Germany-based regional carrier. The move indicates that Lufthansa does not expect to strike a deal to take over ...