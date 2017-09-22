Lufthansa Group and UK-based LCC easyJet have been selected as preferred bidders for the main assets of the insolvent airberlin, the Germany carrier has confirmed. Lufthansa also submitted a bid for airberlin’s Austria-based subsidiary NIKI, which could be integrated in its LCC arm Eurowings. Airberlin administrator Lucas Flöther had planned to keep these decisions confidential until Sept. 25, after Germany’s Sept. 24 general elections. Airberlin said in a statement ...
