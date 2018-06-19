Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has called for greater cooperation between airlines and airports in the face of the upcoming capacity crunch, likening current strained relations to sibling rivalry. “We are jointly facing a unique crisis many other industries would envy us for—a crisis of growth. I believe that with the way we are set up today—and working together today—we will not cope with that growth,” Spohr said, delivering a keynote address at the ACI Europe ...