Lufthansa wants Alitalia to undertake significant restructuring before the German group would be prepared to buy the struggling airline, its CEO has told the Italian government. Reuters reported that Carsten Spohr sent a letter to Italian economic development minister Carlo Calenda in which he said both the workforce and fleet of a restructured “New Alitalia” would be smaller. The news agency quoted the letter as saying: “While recognizing the valuable measures that have ...
