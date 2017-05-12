LOT Polish Airlines took delivery May 12 of its first Boeing 737-800, and expects to have four aircraft of the type by the end of June.

“It is a historic moment and the first new aircraft of the 737 family to join our fleet after more than 20 years, “Adrian Kubicki, director of corporate communications, said in a statement. “In that way we prove that our profitable growth strategy has become a fact. The delivery of the 737-800 marks the launch of an ambitious program of our fleet development.”

In 2017, LOT is taking delivery of four 737-800s, two 787-8s and two 737-8s. In 2018, the Star Alliance member expects to take delivery of at least three additional 787-9s.

Starting in mid-May, LOT 737-800s will begin schedule services on the Warsaw-London Heathrow route, followed by flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and a new route to Astana, Kazakhstan. From June onwards, LOT 737-800s will operate to Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport and to Tel Aviv. Starting in July, Barcelona and Frankfurt will be added as LOT destinations.

The 737-800s offer a capacity of up to 186 passengers, featuring a three-class layout of business, premium economy and economy.

In November, LOT is expecting the first of two 737-8s to be delivered. The carrier ordered six 737-8s with the option of five more aircraft. All aircraft are leased from US lessor Air Lease Corp. (ALC) for delivery in 2017-20. The optioned aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2019-20.

Network expansion has been a major element of the growth strategy LOT instituted at the start of 2016. The carrier launched recently Warsaw-Newark services. Newark Liberty International airport is LOT’s fifth North American destination and second new route to the US (after Los Angeles) within one month.

By 2018, LOT's fleet will comprise at least 51 airplanes.

