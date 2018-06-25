Warsaw-based LOT Polish Airlines plans to hire 300 additional pilots for their operational bases in Warsaw and Budapest by the end of 2019. At present, the Star Alliance member employs more than 600 pilots.

LOT is looking for captains and first officers for its Bombardier Q400 and Embraer 170/190 fleet.

“Unlike many airlines, LOT provides new pilots with a complete training package for which they do not have to bear any additional costs, LOT corporate communications director Adrian Kubicki said June 25.

LOT is looking for candidates from Central and Eastern Europe, in particular Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The airline is undergoing a rapid fleet development, with its fleet of 10 Boeing 787-8/9s expected to rise to 15 by the end of 2019.

“This means that the fleet of widebody aircraft will be larger than that of Austrian Airlines or Eurowings in the upcoming year and comparable to, among others, SAS and Finnair, Kubicki said.

LOT’s fleet of four Boeing 737 MAX 8s will increase to 12 by the end of 2019. In July, six additional Embraer E195s will be delivered; four E190s are expected to join the fleet by the end of 2018.

In 2017, LOT transported more than 6.8 million passengers over its entire network, up 25% year-over-year. This year, the carrier expects to transport 9 million passengers, expanding to 10 million in 2019.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at