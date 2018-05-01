Icelandair Group company Loftleidir Icelandic is in the running to acquire 49% of Portuguese carrier SATA Internacional.

Earlier this year, aviation firm SATA Group announced plans to divest 49% of its mid- and long-haul arm, SATA Internacional, for a minimum of €3.7 million ($4.5 million).

The first phase of that process, where would-be buyers had to express their interest, has now closed.

“The only pre-qualified buyer who submitted a statement of interest is Loftleidir Icelandic, an Icelandair Group company,” a SATA spokesperson confirmed to ATW via email.

To qualify, Loftleidir Icelandic had to demonstrate that it has the financial capacity and management experience to be a SATA Internacional shareholder and hold a clean corporate record.

“Following the analysis of the statement of interest presented by Loftleidir Icelandic, it was decided that the potential buyer in question has fully complied with both pre-qualification requirements,” the spokesman said.

Qualified bidders will be asked to sign confidentiality agreements, before being allowed access to detailed company information for the preparation of second-phase binding proposals. Then, in the third stage, more detailed private negotiations will begin.

Bidders will be asked to produce a strategic plan for the airline, maintaining SATA lnternacional’s Portuguese, European and US presence, and growing the airline into new markets. They must be willing to maintain SATA lnternacional’s branding, its own air operator’s certificate (AOC) and status as a scheduled airline, and make provisions for fleet renewal.

Any interested parties would have to be willing to inject €10 million into the company, repayable over five years, and submit a bid of no less than €3.7 million for the 49% stake.

SATA Group has two airlines, SATA Internacional and regional carrier SATA Air Açores.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com