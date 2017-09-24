International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh has said long-haul LCC Level could grow to 30 aircraft by 2022, including some Airbus A321LRs. Barcelona-based Level, which launched on June 1, currently operates two Airbus A330s on services to Buenos Aires in Argentina, Los Angeles, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and San Francisco (Oakland). Speaking at World Routes in Barcelona, Walsh said demand has outstripped expectations. Level is expected to be profitable this year and IAG ...