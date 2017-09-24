Level Airbus A330-200
International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh has said long-haul LCC Level could grow to 30 aircraft by 2022, including some Airbus A321LRs. Barcelona-based Level, which launched on June 1, currently operates two Airbus A330s on services to Buenos Aires in Argentina, Los Angeles, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and San Francisco (Oakland). Speaking at World Routes in Barcelona, Walsh said demand has outstripped expectations. Level is expected to be profitable this year and IAG ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Level to operate up to 30 aircraft by 2022" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.