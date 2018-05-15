New Austrian carrier LaudaMotion must postpone its plan to operate from Zurich, Switzerland, as the carrier will have not enough aircraft available, a spokesperson confirmed to ATW. “We will only have 19 aircraft in operation because it is not possible to get all necessary aircraft from leasing companies,” the spokesperson said. That means two aircraft less than originally planned. From June 1, LaudaMotion will operate nine Airbus A320 family aircraft. Ryanair is wet ...