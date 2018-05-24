LaudaMotion CEO, founder and owner Niki Lauda
New Austrian carrier LaudaMotion plans to launch an extensive European network—called City Shuttle—from Vienna beginning with the winter schedule 2018/19. The airline also plans to operate eight or nine Airbus A320neos this winter, CEO, founder and owner Niki Lauda told ATW in an exclusive interview. Lauda hopes to receive these aircraft as soon as possible. “Together with Ryanair, we are in talks with Airbus and leasing companies to lease A320ceos and A320neos,” ...
