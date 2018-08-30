From left: Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary and LaudaMotion CEO Andreas Gruber.
LaudaMotion will double its Airbus fleet to 18 aircraft next year, the new Austrian carrier said a day after Irish LCC Ryanair completed a deal to buy 75% of the Austrian carrier from former formula 1 driver Niki Lauda. “These nine additional aircraft ensure that LaudaMotion will grow again by at least 20% in 2019 to 5 million guests per annum,” CEO Andreas Gruber said during a press conference in Vienna Aug. 29. “LaudaMotion should become the No. 1 LCC in Austria. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"LaudaMotion to double fleet next year " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.