LaudaMotion will double its Airbus fleet to 18 aircraft next year, the new Austrian carrier said a day after Irish LCC Ryanair completed a deal to buy 75% of the Austrian carrier from former formula 1 driver Niki Lauda. “These nine additional aircraft ensure that LaudaMotion will grow again by at least 20% in 2019 to 5 million guests per annum,” CEO Andreas Gruber said during a press conference in Vienna Aug. 29. “LaudaMotion should become the No. 1 LCC in Austria. ...