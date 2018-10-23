Austria-based Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion will close two crew bases in Austria as part of a cost-cutting program, an airline spokesperson confirmed to ATW.

“We will close crew-bases in Graz and Salzburg in the coming months, affecting a total of 28 crew members [because of] costs and economic reasons; there are no plans to base aircraft at these airports. The colleagues will be offered jobs in Vienna, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart,” the spokesperson said.

LaudaMotion CEO Andreas Gruber said the Austrian carrier will continue to grow significantly; however, it is expected to post a €150 million ($172.4 million) loss because of startup costs in the first year. Also, high fuel prices are creating additional pressure.

LaudaMotion expects to carry 3 million passengers this year; the new airline has achieved load factors of over 90% and plans to double its Airbus fleet to 18 aircraft next year.

“LaudaMotion will grow again by at least 20% in 2019 to 5 million guests per annum,” Gruber told ATW recently.

