Avianca Airbus A320
The Latin American market is on an upward trajectory as it moves into the last quarter of 2017. During the first half of the year, Latin American carriers posted a 9.4% rise in international traffic, according to IATA figures, and international volumes within South America had grown at a nearly 13% annual rate. The upward trend continued in subsequent months, as international traffic grew 11.1% year-over-year in July and 9.3% in August. According to IATA, seasonally adjusted traffic ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Latin American market climbs through challenges" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.