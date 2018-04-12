United Airlines president Scott Kirby conceded the “ruckus” on Wall Street over the airline’s aggressive growth plan has not subsided, but said individual investors believe the Chicago-based carrier’s strategy is sound and reiterated it plans to stay the course. “I realize it’s going to take time” for the investment community to embrace United’s planned 4-6% annual capacity growth in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Kirby said at Aviation Week ...