JetBlue Airways does not expect to see tangible bottom-line results from its newly announced version of no-frills fares until late 2019, a top executive acknowledged.

“With respect to the earnings accretion, we’ll start seeing it at the very end of 2019, but will really start rolling in, in 2020,” EVP-commercial and planning Marty St. George said during the New York-based airline’s investor day Oct. 2.

The timeline’s main driver is getting the IT systems modified to offer the wider range of fares and broadening ancillary-revenue options, St. George explained.

“Fully unlocking the value of segmentation, in our view, is going to require changes and improvements in how we price and distribute our product,” he said. “We’re starting upstream on this process, not just with looking at unbundling and bundling the product offering into different packages, but also spending a lot of time on new revenue management tools that will better match price to willingness to pay on a customer level, ultimately allowing us to better fit our pricing to the demand curve.”

JetBlue late last month revealed it would follow many other mainline airlines and add a new fare bucket aimed at ultra-LCCs. The working title is Blue Save, but branding will come later.

“Our new lower fare will be anything but basic, designed to help customers save while still offering the full JetBlue experience,” JetBlue president and COO Joanna Geraghty wrote in a Sept. 28 note to employees expanding on the move. “Customers who opt for this [new] fare will agree to some limits, which might include things like boarding order, seating and change/cancellation flexibility, but we will not make them feel like second-class citizens.”

Meanwhile, the carrier still has not decided on whether it will launch transatlantic service. The move would require swapping some of its A321s on order for longer-range A321LRs. The carrier operates two A321 configurations—a 159-seat version with its lie-flat Mint product and a 200-seat “all-core” offering, and earlier this year converted all its outstanding A320 orders to A321s. Both are performing well in domestic and leisure markets, making the transatlantic decision—and giving up a Mint or core aircraft—more complex.

“We are actively looking at transatlantic flying, but we have to make sure that we’re deploying [A321s] in the highest way possible,” Geraghty told investors. “It is a fantastic plane for us.

So, no decisions today … But it’s absolutely on the table.”

