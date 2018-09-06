As JetBlue ponders whether or not to launch transatlantic flights, the competitive response of the three joint ventures “has to be taken into account,” CEO Robin Hayes told an audience at the Aviation Festival in London Sept. 6. “The joint ventures are huge powers,” he said, and therefore JetBlue has not yet made a “final decision” about the services. The airline nonetheless is very much attracted to the idea as it observes “obscene” fare ...