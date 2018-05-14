Japan Airlines (JAL) plans to launch a new LCC subsidiary to operate widebody aircraft on medium- and long-haul international routes. JAL said it intends to base the LCC at Tokyo Narita International Airport. The carrier has set July as the tentative target for establishing the subsidiary, although flights will probably not begin until 2020 when airport improvements are expected to boost Narita’s capacity. The LCC will initially use two Boeing 787-8s, JAL said. The parent carrier ...