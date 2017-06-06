Japan Airlines (JAL) will keep its growth to a steady rate over the next few years, but will likely see a more dramatic increase in 2020, chairman Masaru Onishi said.

Although growth restrictions on the airline were removed at the beginning of the 2017 fiscal year in April, a huge increase would not be healthy, Onishi said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun. International capacity will increase modestly during the current fiscal year, and the expansion rate will rise slightly in fiscal 2018 and again in fiscal 2019, Onishi said.

The carrier has set a mid-term target of increasing capacity 23% by 2020 compared to 2016 levels. The biggest gain for JAL is likely to occur in fiscal 2020.

The timing of the growth increase is heavily dependent on government plans to increase slots at Tokyo’s airports, Onishi said. He said this represents a big opportunity for JAL. While the carrier knows the extent of the total increase the government is seeking, it does not yet know about how it will be allocated.

More about the government’s plans should be known in 2018, and information about allocation will likely come in fiscal 2019, Onishi said. The slots will probably not be available for use until fiscal 2020. While there is still more work to be done by the government, JAL is “strongly hopeful” that it can meet its slot targets, Onishi said.

JAL has previously set a goal of almost 3% growth in international capacity during this fiscal year. Onishi said new routes already announced—to Melbourne, Australia; and Kona, Hawaii—account for about 2% growth. The airline is still deciding how the remaining 1% will be allocated, and whether it will be used in 2017 or postponed to 2018.

The carrier intends to keep its annual profit margin around the 10% level, Onishi said. Lifting it above that ratio would be unrealistic, as it would prevent the airline from growing to new markets, he said. Dropping too far below it would make JAL vulnerable to short-term shocks. Corporate tax breaks related to JAL’s period under bankruptcy protection will effectively extend through the end of fiscal 2018.

In terms of the domestic market, JAL projects only a slight increase in capacity through 2020. A declining population will affect traffic, but this will be countered by strengthening economic conditions, Onishi said. The largest factor in the domestic market will be increasing numbers of inbound overseas travelers moving around Japan. This represents “pure increment” domestic growth for JAL.

LCCs have captured about 15% of the domestic market, but Onishi believes these airlines are close to reaching their ceiling for penetration of this market. They may climb towards a domestic share of 20%, but they do not have much scope for further growth in this sector, he said. This is why they are increasingly turning to international services.

