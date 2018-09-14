Investors for a newly planned Switzerland-based LCC—with a working title of Swiss Skies—met this week in Basel to raise at least $100 million by the 2019 second half and discuss initiatives for the new project. “This is not the launch of an airline; this is the idea of a new airline and to talk with investors,” a spokesperson said at the beginning of a live-streamed press conference. If the project goes ahead, the airline plans to use Airbus A321LRs on long-haul, ...