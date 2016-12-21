Kurt Hofmann interviewed Mark Schwab in Rio de Janeiro in December, where the Alliance celebrated the opening of a dedicated lounge at Rio’s Galeão–Tom Jobim International Airport.

Schwab joined Star from United Airlines in 2011. He retires Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by COO Jeffrey Goh.

Star Alliance has 28 members and will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary. The aviation industry is undergoing some drastic changes, so how important are alliances in this day and age?

The fundamental reason for establishing Star Alliance nearly 20 years ago has not changed. Cross border mergers are still on a slow path to reality, and while I believe that someday these will be established, we are still a long way away from seeing this happen. Offering a global network with access to more than 1,300 destinations is as important as ever and is a key factor in keeping global alliances alive and relevant. Our global Star Alliance network is very comprehensive and only has a few remaining regional gaps. Over the past two years we have gradually shifted our focus from adding new member airlines to further improving the traveler’s experience. The conversation at Star Alliance has shifted from the filling white spots in the network to intelligently interconnecting our IT-systems.

What’s the next level for alliances?

Interconnecting systems does not just mean linking the reservation systems like Amadeus or Sabre, but also ensuring connectivity with the many different systems in use today. We are now working on ways on how we bring the information available across these multiple systems to the fingertips of our Alliance customers, be it to their smartphones, tablets, etc. This is our objective and focus, and digitalization will no doubt be the next stage of alliance development.

But is not every airline creating its own form of digitalization?

This is where the Alliance needs to play an important role because nobody wants to download 100 airport or airline apps on their smartphone. When surfing one member airline’s website our customers want to access all Star Alliance relevant information provided by the other airlines. Our role will be to ensure the proper connectivity in the background so that airline in question can push the information to the customer. We already have a team of experts comprised of specialists from our airlines as well as people with external expertise working on this project.

Where are the airline member gaps for Star?

The fundamental reason for an airline to join an alliance is to link its network with like-minded airlines, creating immediate revenue and marketing opportunities. In today’s industry environment this calls for different solutions in different markets.

There are still some geographical areas which warrant a closer look. One is Brazil, the other Russia. Russia is going through a change in its aviation structure. Right now there is no obvious player for Star Alliance to engage with. While the member airlines offer good access to and from international destinations in Russia, we lack the domestic connectivity.

We are having active conversations in Brazil (with Azul). The country as a whole, however, is going through one of the worst economic crises I have ever seen. Therefore I fully understand that Azul has set it priorities on addressing current market conditions. While I would have liked to have solved this during my tenure, I understand the reality. After all, it does take significant effort and resources to join the alliance.

Many alliance members are creating joint ventures. Will this trend continue?

The industry itself is seeking more consolidation because we still have too many airlines around the globe. The current capacity development is another challenge because in many regions we see too many aircraft coming into service. With yields under pressure, joint ventures are helping airlines to realistically address market requirements.

So yes, I think that this trend of developing JVs will continue. Airlines can generate more value out of a JV than from a simple code share alliance. However, in our family, almost all of the bilateral or multilateral JVs, with very few exceptions, are being created among the members of Star Alliance, taking their cooperation idea to the next logical level. I consider this development as fully complementary and strengthening the overall Alliance.

Can low cost carriers fit the global alliance model?

The idea behind our “connecting partner model” is to be able to connect our network in selected markets with LCC or hybrid carriers that want to avoid the complexity of becoming a full member of the Alliance.

In [South African] Mango’s case, for instance, this would mean establishing commercial partnerships with only those carriers that fly to South Africa instead of all 28 members.

In addition to [Chinese] Juneyao Airlines, other “connecting partners” will be selectively added over time.

“Move under one roof” is an important Star initiative, housing member airlines in single terminals. How is that progressing?

I’m proud of the Terminal 2 project at London Heathrow, which could only have happened under the umbrella of the Alliance. We cut counter-space requirements by more than 25%; connecting times in some cases were cut by over 50%. At the same time, customer satisfaction ratings rose significantly. This was an important learning experience which we will continue to take to other airports around the world, as we have already implemented at Tokyo Narita and Los Angeles.

For us it is clear that every airport that is planning new terminal space and has five or more of our member airlines flying there will be on our future projects list.

Addis Ababa is one example; Zagreb, Dakar, Nairobi are others. In Asia, the development of a new airport in Beijing will free up capacity at the current one, giving us a unique opportunity to provide more connections through the Chinese capital.

Will global alliances eventually become a thing of the past?

Ever I since took this job, I have been asked when the last day of the alliances will be. I am convinced that alliances are here to stay for a long time. There may well come the day that they are no longer needed, but this would require a complete change of airline ownership rules around the world. And such a shift is not going happen overnight. Star Alliance will likely grow by the introduction of several more connecting partners in the future; perhaps even adding full members in selected key markets. Star Alliance will maintain its alliance leadership in terms of size, experience and integration, and I am sure, also in terms of innovative pace in this increasingly digital world.

You have been CEO of Star Alliance for five years. You started your career in 1975 with Pan Am in Rio de Janeiro; how does it feel to hand over the reins?

I have had five wonderful years at Star Alliance. We concentrated our energies on creating connectivity in the fastest growing and emerging air travel markets in the world, China, Latin America and India, innovating processes and standards in the airport environment and designing a next generation Alliance IT hub infrastructure. My team and I have had a busy schedule.

I have flown more than 275.000 miles this year and this was not the busiest year for me. In 2015, I spent 175 nights in airplanes or hotels. After having been in the business for 42 years, I know this is a perfect time to hand responsibilities over to my successor who will make sure that even 10 years from now the answer to the question about whether or not alliances are needed in this industry will be, “of course”.

