What does turning 18 mean for oneworld? In many countries, reaching the age of 18 means you have achieved maturity. And so it is with oneworld. It’s a time to celebrate—but also to take stock and consider what the future may hold. When oneworld’s conception was first announced, at a press conference just across the Thames here in London, its five proud parents—American Airlines, British Airways (BA), Canadian Airlines International, Cathay Pacific and ...