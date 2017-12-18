State-run Aerolineas Argentinas is at the crux of the Argentine government’s plan to transform its air transport industry with increased domestic and regional flying, as well as improved airport and ATC infrastructure. Mario Dell’Acqua, previously a tech industry executive, was appointed to lead Aerolineas Group in December 2016 by Argentine President Mauricio Macri. First, congratulations on the imminent arrival of your new [Boeing 737] MAX 8. When is it coming, ...