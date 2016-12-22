How important is the group’s common branding? For us, it is really important that the Jetstar brand is on every aircraft and that there’s one look and feel for customers. It’s a common experience, so you know what you can expect when you buy tickets with Jetstar. You recently introduced a new bundled short-haul business product. How’s that going? We recognized that roughly 20% of our passengers are traveling for business purposes. We’re not changing the ...