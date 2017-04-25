Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo was new to aviation when he joined from the mining industry three years ago. Since then, he has completed the second half of a €200 million ($217 million) restructuring, and become the Airbus A350 European launch operator. Now Finnair is planning to double its Asian capacity by 2018, drawing on Helsinki’s 30- to 35-minute minimum connecting times. What are your strategic priorities for Finnair? There are four. We need to accelerate our growth. In the ...