An interview with Christopher Luxon is unlike that with most any other airline CEO: aircraft, networks and codeshare partners are barely touched on. Luxon, who was CEO at Unilever Canada before joining Air New Zealand (ANZ), retains that industry outsider perspective. First and foremost, he wants ANZ to be benchmarked not against other airlines, but against other industry companies that score high financially, in customer service and with employees. Company culture, done right, pays ...