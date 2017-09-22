An interview with Christopher Luxon is unlike that with most any other airline CEO: aircraft, networks and codeshare partners are barely touched on. Luxon, who was CEO at Unilever Canada before joining Air New Zealand (ANZ), retains that industry outsider perspective. First and foremost, he wants ANZ to be benchmarked not against other airlines, but against other industry companies that score high financially, in customer service and with employees. Company culture, done right, pays ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Interview: Christopher Luxon CEO, Air New Zealand" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.