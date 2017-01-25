Latvian carrier airBaltic was the launch customer for the Bombardier CSeries 300, which will play a pivotal role in the Riga-based airline’s Horizon 2021 strategy. Under this five-year plan, airBaltic aims to become the reference carrier for the Baltic region, strengthening its operations from the neighboring countries of Estonia and Lithuania. Passenger numbers are slated to increase from 3 to 4 million, supported by 30% fleet growth, which will rise from 24 to 34 aircraft. AirBaltic ...