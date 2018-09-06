Rapidly expanding Icelandic LCC WOW Air is preparing to go public within the next 18-24 months, the airline’s CEO and founder Skuli Mogensen told delegates at the Aviation Festival in London. Speaking on a panel on Sept. 6, Mogensen gave the 18- to 24-month timeline and said going public would strengthen the airline’s balance sheet and help secure better terms with suppliers. Moreover, it will support the airline’s rapid growth. “The airline business is a size game ...