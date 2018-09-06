WOW Air Airbus A321
Rapidly expanding Icelandic LCC WOW Air is preparing to go public within the next 18-24 months, the airline’s CEO and founder Skuli Mogensen told delegates at the Aviation Festival in London. Speaking on a panel on Sept. 6, Mogensen gave the 18- to 24-month timeline and said going public would strengthen the airline’s balance sheet and help secure better terms with suppliers. Moreover, it will support the airline’s rapid growth. “The airline business is a size game ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Icelandâ€™s WOW Air plans to go public within two years" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.