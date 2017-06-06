Higher operating costs are becoming the “emerging challenge for the airlines,” the IATA’s chief economist Brian Pearce warned at the association’s AGM in Cancun.

The statement comes after a 5% growth in unit costs that airlines around the world suffered from in the first quarter of 2017, also a major driver for the halving of US airline profits in the same period. Unit revenues have stabilized, and several airlines are predicting a rise for the remainder of the year. However, “the acceleration of costs has caused a squeeze,” Pearce noted.

The rise in unit costs is partly driven by new labor agreements in the US that, among others, saw double-digit raises for pilots.

At the same time, the industry continues to enjoy strong air travel demand. The IATA upped its forecast for revenue passenger kilometer (RPK) growth in 2017 from 5.1% to 7.4%. Freight-demand growth is also rising from 3.3% to 7.3%, based partly on a catch-up effect to replenish inventory and with a particular focus on Asia.

The IATA expects airlines to grow capacity at 7%. That is a faster increase than the 5.6% guided earlier, but it is still less than the demand growth. Passenger yields are nevertheless expected to fall by 2% in 2017, whereas the IATA previously saw them stable throughout the year.

Jens Flottau jens.flottau@aviationweek.com