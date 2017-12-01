The world air freight market is on track for its strongest year of growth since the global economic crisis rebound of 2010, according to IATA’s October Air Freight Market Analysis released Dec. 1. Total market air freight volumes rose 5.9% year-over-year (YOY) in October, the first month of what is traditionally the strongest and busiest air freight quarter of the year. While down from September’s 9.2% YOY growth, the latest growth rate exceeds the five and ten-year average ...