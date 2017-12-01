The world air freight market is on track for its strongest year of growth since the global economic crisis rebound of 2010, according to IATA’s October Air Freight Market Analysis released Dec. 1. Total market air freight volumes rose 5.9% year-over-year (YOY) in October, the first month of what is traditionally the strongest and busiest air freight quarter of the year. While down from September’s 9.2% YOY growth, the latest growth rate exceeds the five and ten-year average ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IATA: October-November air cargo growth points to strong 2017 finish" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.