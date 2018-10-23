Final airline financial data from 2Q indicate a drop in airline profitability compared to the year-earlier period. And while industry-wide cash flows have improved this year overall, there are significant differences between regions, according to IATA’s latest Airline Financial Monitor, released Oct. 17. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin for global airlines dropped to 7.8% in 2Q, from 10.3% in the year-earlier period, while net post-tax profits were $2.3 billion ...