International Airlines Group (IAG) plans to set up what it describes as a new “next-generation, long-haul operation” based at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport from June. The new organization will be a low-cost operation.

Details of the new operation remain sparse. In a brief statement, IAG—parent company of Ireland’s Aer Lingus, UK-based British Airways, Spain flag carrier Iberia and Spanish low-cost carrier (LCC) Vueling—said it had not yet been decided whether it would set up a new airline or use existing resources from its carriers.

The company said the new operation would “add another dimension to IAG and complement the other airlines in the Group.”

IAG plans to take advantage of Barcelona’s connectivity. “Barcelona has become a significant airport hub and we believe that there is a demand for these flights from El Prat. It is also Vueling’s base and we will be able to hub passengers from Vueling’s extensive European network onto these long-haul flights.

Some of the suggested initial destinations—Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile and Havana—may seek to take advantage of Iberia’s extensive route network to Central and South America. Other destinations being considered include Los Angeles, San Francisco and Tokyo.

In creating a low-cost operation, IAG will be following the pattern set by the other two major European airline groups; Air France-KLM announced late last year it would create a lower-cost operation to help counter competition from Gulf carriers, while the Lufthansa Group’s Eurowings operation uses Airbus A330s for long-haul services to the US, Caribbean and Far East.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com