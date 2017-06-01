International Airlines Group’s (IAG) new long-haul, low-cost carrier (LCC) Level launched flights from Barcelona June 1, with an initial Airbus A330-operated service to Los Angeles.

The first flight left Barcelona’s El Prat airport at 15:40 local time with 314 passengers on board—full capacity—and was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at 19:55 local time.

As Spain’s first long-haul LCC, Level plans to operate Barcelona-Los Angeles 2X-weekly. The airline will launch 3X-weekly services between Barcelona and San Francisco (Oakland) on June 2, 2X-weekly to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on June 10 and 3X-weekly to Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 17.

Level is seeking its own air operator’s certificate (AOC), but initial flights from Barcelona are being operating under Spanish flag carrier Iberia’s AOC, using Iberia crews.

Level will initially operate two Airbus A330s, part of a batch of five options previously taken out with Airbus, in a two-class configuration, with 21 premium economy and 293 economy seats. Two or three more aircraft will join Level’s fleet to serve further destinations from summer 2018.

More than 134,000 tickets have been sold since Level started selling tickets March 17.

“Level’s sales are well ahead of our expectations in all markets. The brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying long-haul for the first time. In 2018, Level will increase its fleet to five aircraft and we are considering other European bases for the operation,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said.

At the release of IAG’s first-quarter results, Walsh said Level was considering Paris and Rome as potential bases.

The new LCC is IAG’s fifth mainline airline brand alongside Ireland flag carrier Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Spanish LCC Vueling.

The airline also has a codeshare agreement with American Airlines on flights between Barcelona and the US. Barcelona is the hub of Vueling, which is expected to act as a feeder for the new long-haul operation.

