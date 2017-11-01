Level Airbus A330-200
International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is aiming to finalize Spanish long-haul LCC Level’s next steps before year-end and hire a dedicated CEO for the business. Barcelona-based Level, which launched June 1, operates two Airbus A330s on services to Buenos Aires in Argentina, Los Angeles, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and San Francisco (Oakland), California. “Level is doing extremely well. We’re very pleased with it,” Walsh said, speaking at ...
