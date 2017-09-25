IAG CEO Willie Walsh
International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh has confirmed his company did initially participate in Alitalia’s administration process and also submitted a bid for some parts of airberlin. “We did participate in the [Alitalia] process in the beginning, but we quickly withdrew,” he said, speaking during a keynote interview at World Routes in Barcelona. Instead of continuing to pursue Alitalia, IAG decided to expand in Italy through its Spanish LCC Vueling, which ...
