The transatlantic market is set to be an increasingly competitive battleground in 2018 as major legacy carriers on both sides of the Atlantic develop subsidiary long-haul LCCs and basic economy fares to contend with aggressive European long-haul LCCs. While this is a not a new challenge for the industry in the transatlantic market, it has the potential to become a make-or-break moment for several players. The period of low fuel prices has come to an end. Brexit is coming, with the UK set to ...