Hong Kong Airlines is threatening court action against those who create “untrue and groundless” rumors that the carrier is going into liquidation and ceasing operations.

“We deplore the untrue and groundless speculations about Hong Kong Airlines ceasing operation and applying for liquidation. We reserve the right to take legal action against those who deliberately create these rumors,” Hong Kong Airlines said in a statement issued Jan. 5.

The airline stressed that operations are normal.

Rumors began when five directors resigned over a six-month period since July, and vice chairman Tang King-shing left the board to become the airline’s consultant in December 2018. Hong Kong Airlines issued a statement Dec. 21, 2018, saying the change in directors has no impact on its operations and business.

On Jan. 3, Blue Cross Insurance withdrew coverage for passengers in the event the airline folds, spurring further speculations of the airline’s financial health. The new policy took effect Jan. 7. Affected passengers were initially able claim up to HKD2,000 ($255) if the airline ceases operations.

Confusion also arose when owner HNA Group sued Hong Kong Airlines Consultation Service Dec. 30, 2018 for HK$854 million in unpaid debt. Former Hong Kong Airlines director Zhong Guosong owns Hong Kong Airlines Consultation Service.

Hong Kong Airlines soon explained the lawsuit was not related to the airline and has no links to Hong Kong Airlines Consultation Service.

HNA Group is currently selling numerous properties around the globe to pay off its mounting debts. Its aviation portfolio was not spared as well, selling stake in Urumqi Airlines to the local provincial government as well as shares in South Africa’s Comair and has disposed a total of about CNY300 billion ($43.8 billion) worth of assets in 2018.

