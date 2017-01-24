James Hogan is stepping down as president and CEO of the Etihad Aviation Group and the Abu Dhabi-based company has begun the search for his successor, it was announced Jan. 24. Hogan and CFO James Rigney will leave the company in the second half of 2017 as part of a transition process that was begun last spring, the company said in a statement. Etihad Aviation Group board chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei said Hogan had overseen the growth of the company from a 22 plane regional ...