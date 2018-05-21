HNA Group has sold its 6.2% stake in South African carrier Comair through its Netherland-based subsidiary as part of the Hainan, China-based company’s asset disposal plan, according to a Comair filing released through the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Details about the time and price of the transaction were not released. In 2015, HNA Group purchased its 6.2% stake in Comair with an investment of $12.7 million, now worth $14 million at current market rates.

HNA Group has experienced financial difficulty in recent months; it is estimated the company is $94 billion in debt. To date, HNA has disposed of approximately $13 billion worth of assets.

HNA Group chairman Chen Feng previously admitted the company faced liquidity issues when it sold three Hong Kong housing properties in February; in March HNA Group sold several overseas investments. The company is reportedly selling nine housing properties in Beijing and Shanghai, worth $2.2 billion. HNA has also been selling shares in Deutsche Bank, Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as part of the Group’s campaign to raise cash.

Launched in July of 1946, Comair is a member of Oneworld and signed franchise rights agreement with British Airways (BA) in 1996. In 1998, the South African carrier launched an IPO on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and became a franchise carrier for BA again in 2009 with a validation period of 11 years. Coincidently, the franchise rights agreement sealed between Comair and BA expires this year. Comair is also the parent of LCC Kulula.com.