Rendering of Hawaiian Airlines' new livery on an Airbus A330.

Hawaiian Airlines unveiled an updated brand identity and the freshly painted livery of a Boeing 717, the first of its fleet of more than 50 aircraft that will feature the new design.

Hawaiian’s president and CEO Mark Dunkerley said the new livery “acknowledges our place as Hawaii’s airline and underscores the commitment our employees make every day to provide our guests with a gracious and genuine island welcome.”

In addition to the refreshed livery, Hawaiian said travelers across the carrier’s US and international networks will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey—on web and digital assets, airport lobby signage and kiosks, and at boarding gates.

Painting of all aircraft and ground service equipment is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Hawaiian worked with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, on the new identity.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com