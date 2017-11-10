Island Air Bombardier Q400
Honolulu-based Island Air, which has operated inter-island flights in Hawaii for 37 years, abruptly announced it will cease operations. “We are no longer accepting new reservations at Island Air and will cease operations at end of day on November 10, 2017,” a brief message on Island Air’s website states. “For inquiries on refunds, please contact your credit card company. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.” The end of flying for Island Air ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Hawaiiâ€™s Island Air to cease operations after 37 years" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.