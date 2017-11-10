Honolulu-based Island Air, which has operated inter-island flights in Hawaii for 37 years, abruptly announced it will cease operations. “We are no longer accepting new reservations at Island Air and will cease operations at end of day on November 10, 2017,” a brief message on Island Air’s website states. “For inquiries on refunds, please contact your credit card company. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.” The end of flying for Island Air ...