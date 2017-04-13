Hainan Airlines has moved one step closer toward launching low-cost carrier (LCC) Shen Niao Airlines after securing approval from China’s State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC).

According to Hainan Airlines, the Chengdu-based LCC venture has a registered capital of CNY3 billion ($435 million). Its Kunming-based subsidiary Lucky Air will hold a 35% stake with a CNY1.05 billion investment, Yunnan Lucky Investment Co. will own a 45% stake with a CNY1.35 billion investment, and Chengdu Communications Investment Group will hold the remaining 20% stake with CNY600 million.

However, local industry analysts said the new entity may face difficulties in receiving approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as the Chinese regulator began tightening its grip on approving new entrants last year. Currently, 10 new domestic carriers are awaiting CAAC approval.

Shen Niao Airlines is expected to face stiff competition from Air China and Sichuan Airlines, which hold a 55% share in the Sichuan market while Lucky Air only has 2%-3%. Additionally, China Eastern, China Southern, Shenzhen Airlines, Tibet Airlines and Chengdu Airlines have all set up branch companies in Chengdu.

Analysts said Chinese carriers are eyeing new business opportunities as a result of the Chengdu New Airport, Tianfu International, which is scheduled to go into formal operation in 2020. The CNY70 billion airport is expected to have six runways and handle 40 million passengers, 700,000 tonnes cargo goods and 320,000 aircraft movements annually by 2025.