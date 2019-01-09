The Sri Lanka government has appointed a committee to recommend how to restructure SriLankan Airlines, in the latest attempt to revise the strategy of the financially troubled carrier.

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena has appointed five members to the committee, which will be headed by state minister Eran Wickramaratne. A statement from the president’s office said this committee has been tasked with presenting recommendations in two weeks.

All interested parties can “submit their suggestions and ideas” to the committee, the statement said. The president will take the recommendations into consideration when he makes decisions regarding the future of the carrier. A previous statement from the president’s office noted that the first priority is to reduce losses. It said the airline has confronted issues including higher fuel costs, the devaluation of the Sri Lankan currency, and “infrastructure deficiencies.”

Separately, a presidential commission is examining allegations of financial irregularities at SriLankan Airlines. This commission was established in February 2018 and was scheduled to finish by Dec. 31 of that year. However, its term has been extended until Feb. 15, 2019.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com