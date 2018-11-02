Germania Group will base an Airbus A319 at Pristina International Airport next year and plans to open new routes between Kosovo’s capital and Germany in association with Air Prishtina.

The A319 is set to begin operations March 31, the Berlin-based airline said. In cooperation with Air Prishtina, the carrier plans to open new routes between Pristina and Stuttgart, Hamburg and Hanover. Germania already operates flights between Pristina and Munich and Dusseldorf in Germany, as well as Basel, Switzerland, and Verona, Italy.

A total of 21X-weekly flights are planned.

Germania is the number one carrier at Pristina, with nearly 300,000 passengers in 2017, the airline said.

Germania and Air Prishtina have been cooperating on Kosovo-Germany flights since 2012.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@ netway.at