Garuda Indonesia’s board has appointed a new CEO as part of a new leadership rearrangement, replacing current leader Pahala Mansury.

The new president and CEO is I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra, who is more commonly known as Ari Askhara. Askhara is currently the CEO of state-owned sea-port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III. According to his LinkedIn bio, he was CFO of Garuda from December 2014 to April 2016.

The leadership changes were announced after an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 12. Mansury had been CEO since April 2017. Garuda also announced a new eight-person board, with only two directors returning from the previous board.

Additional changes were made in the separate board of commissioners. Agus Santoso replaces Jusman Sfafi’i Djamal as president commissioner, and one other new member was appointed to the board of commissioners.

Garuda reported a net loss of $114 million for the six months through June 30, narrowed from a $254.1 million loss in the year-ago period. The airline is undertaking a broad turnaround effort, which includes deferring aircraft deliveries to pause fleet growth.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com