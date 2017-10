Alaska Airlines to retire 737-400 ‘combis’

Alaska Airlines is set to officially retire its fleet of five Boeing 737-400 “combi” (half-cargo, half 72-passenger) aircraft Oct. 18 after a decade in service. The fleet will be replaced by three Boeing 737-700 freighters, converted from their previous lives as passenger aircraft, by the end of 2017. To see a YouTube video on the combi retirement, click here.