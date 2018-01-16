Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Jan. 15-19, 2018

A Boeing 737-800 of Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines left the runway at Turkey’s Trabzon airport and ended up halfway down a steep embankment over the Black Sea on Jan.13. All 162 passengers and six crew escaped without injury.
All Nippon Airways (ANA), is the ATW 2018 Airline of the Year, it was announced Jan. 16. It is the second time in five years that Japan's largest and only 5-Star airline has won the top honor.
Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines has finalized a strategic partnership with the Zambian government on the re-launch of Zambia Airways, taking a 45% stake in the airline.
