Gallery: ATW 2017 Airline Industry Achievement Awards

The winners of the 2017 Airline Industry Achievement Awards, flanked by ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker (left) and ATW Publisher Beth Wagner (right).

ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker and American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker, flanked by selected American Airlines outstanding performers, accepting the Airline of the Year Award.

From left: ATW Senior Editor Aaron Karp and Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena, winner of the Value Airline of the Year Award.

From left: ATW Americas Editor Mark Nensel and United Airlines System Chief Pilot Bryan Quigley, accepting the Eco-Airline of the Year Award for United Airlines.

ATW European Bureau Chief Victoria Moores, with Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondic, winner of the Airline Market Leader Award, flanked by Air Serbia flight ambassadors.

From left: ATW European Bureau Chief Victoria Moores and Singapore Airlines VP Eastern Division USA Chen Sy Yen, accepting the Airline Onboard Experience Award for Singapore Airlines.

From left: ATW Senior Editor Aaron Karp and NAV Canada chief technology officer (retired) Sidney Koslow, accepting the Excellence in Leadership Award on behalf of NAV Canada CEO (retired) John Crichton.

From left: ATW News Editor Linda Blachly and Aviation Technology Achievement Award winners NAVBLUE president and CEO Mike Hulley and NAVBLUE VP N-Software services Shawn Mechelke.

From left: ATW Americas Editor Mark Nensel and Eco Company of the Year winner AltAir Fuels president Bryan Sherbacow,

American Airlines was named the recipient of the 2017 ATW Airline of the Year, taking the top honor of the 43nd annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, at a gala dinner on March 28 at the J.W. Marriott Essex House in New York.

Additional winners included Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris (Value Airline); United Airlines (Eco-Airline); Air Serbia (Airline Market Leader); Singapore Airlines (Onboard Experience); AltAir (Eco-Company); Pittsburgh International Airport (Airport of the Year); and NAVBLUE (Aviation Technology).

Also recognized was John W. Crichton with the 2017 Excellence in Leadership Award. John is chairman of the board of Aireon and former president and CEO of NAV CANADA and of the Air Transport Association of Canada.