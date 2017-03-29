Gallery: ATW 2017 Airline Industry Achievement Awards

Gallery: ATW 2017 Airline Industry Achievement AwardsMar 29, 2017
American Airlines was named the recipient of the 2017 ATW Airline of the Year, taking the top honor of the 43nd annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, at a gala dinner on March 28 at the J.W. Marriott Essex House in New York.
Additional winners included Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris (Value Airline); United Airlines (Eco-Airline); Air Serbia (Airline Market Leader); Singapore Airlines (Onboard Experience); AltAir (Eco-Company); Pittsburgh International Airport (Airport of the Year); and NAVBLUE (Aviation Technology).
Also recognized was John W. Crichton with the 2017 Excellence in Leadership Award. John is chairman of the board of Aireon and former president and CEO of NAV CANADA and of the Air Transport Association of Canada.