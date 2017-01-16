Saudi Arabian hybrid carrier flynas has ordered 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and taken purchase rights on a further 40. At list prices, the order is worth $8.6 billion. The 80 firm orders will be delivered between 2018-2026. Making the announcement Jan. 16, the airline also revealed it is planning an IPO. “We also look forward to being the first airline in Saudi Arabia to be successfully listed in the Saudi stock exchange,” chairman of flynas’ parent company, NAS ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Flynas orders 80 A320neos, announces share offering" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.