Saudi Arabian hybrid carrier flynas has ordered 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and taken purchase rights on a further 40. At list prices, the order is worth $8.6 billion. The 80 firm orders will be delivered between 2018-2026. Making the announcement Jan. 16, the airline also revealed it is planning an IPO. “We also look forward to being the first airline in Saudi Arabia to be successfully listed in the Saudi stock exchange,” chairman of flynas’ parent company, NAS ...